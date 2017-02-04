Collins scores 20 as Wake Forest beats Georgia Tech 81-69

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — John Collins scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, his tenth double-double of the season, and Wake Forest beat Georgia Tech 81-69 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Saturday.

Collins took advantage of the foul trouble that plagued Georgia Tech’s star center, Ben Lammers, who picked up three fouls in the first half and added a fourth with 14:58 to play. Lammers, a key part of the interior defense for a team ranked fourth nationally in blocks per game, had to play cautiously upon his return and finished with seven points.

Collins was the beneficiary, making 7-of-12 shots from the field. He punctuated the win with an emphatic alley-oop dunk in the final two minutes and led a balanced offensive attack for Wake Forest (14-9, 5-6 ACC).

For Georgia Tech (13-10, 5-6), Josh Okogie scored 23 points. Quinton Stephens added 14, including four 3-pointers.

Advertisement

UP NEXT:

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets get a brief respite from conference play when they host Tusculum College on Tuesday night.

Wake Forest: The Deacons return to the road to take on No. 20 Notre Dame on Tuesday night.