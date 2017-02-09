Sports Listen

Collison scores 26, Kings snap Celtics’ 7-game win streak

By The Associated Press February 9, 2017
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Darren Collison scored 25 points and the Sacramento Kings, playing without suspended All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins, snapped the Boston Celtics’ seven-game winning streak with a 108-92 victory Wednesday night.

The Kings played an inspired second half, outscoring the Celtics 59-43. Ben McLemore finished with 17 points, Matt Barnes had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Willie Cauley-Stein also had 14 points. Anthony Tolliver finished with 11.

Isaiah Thomas had 26 points and seven assists for the Celtics in the opener of their four-game road trip. Amir Johnson had 14 points and Al Horford and Marcus Smart each had 10. Boston shot 5 of 15 and was outscored

Cousins was serving an automatic one-game suspension without pay after he picked up two more technical fouls Monday against Chicago, giving him an NBA-worst 16.

