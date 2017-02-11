Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceEducation Dept.CybersecurityFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Colorado State beats Fresno…

Colorado State beats Fresno State 78-62 behind Paige’s 23

By The Associated Press February 11, 2017 6:31 pm < a min read
Share

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — J.D. Paige scored 23 points with a career-high five 3-pointers, Gian Clavell added 19 points with four 3s, and Colorado State beat defending Mountain West Conference champion Fresno State 78-62 on Saturday to win its third straight.

The Rams opened the second half on a 16-4 run, capped by Braden Koelliker’s layup, to extend their lead to 47-33. The Rams led by as much as 24 after Clavell’s free throw with 7:25 left.

Emmanuel Omogbo scored 17 points, Nico Carvacho tied his career best with 11 rebounds, and the Rams (17-9, 9-4) scored 22 points off of 19 Bulldogs turnovers.

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

Omogbo scored seven straight to put the Rams up 18-14, but the Bulldogs rallied to a 27-26 lead after Jaron Hopkins’ dunk capped a 9-2 run. Paige hit a 3 for a 31-29 Colorado State halftime lead.

Advertisement

Taylor scored 19 and Hopkins added 18 for the Bulldogs (14-11, 6-7), who have lost three straight.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Colorado State beats Fresno…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1916: Sec. of War Lindley M. Garrison resigns

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Air National Guard clears path at base in Newburgh, New York

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended