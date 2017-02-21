Sports Listen

Trending:

DUNSDoDFirst 100 DaysHigh-Risk ListMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » CONCACAF Champions League Glance

CONCACAF Champions League Glance

By The Associated Press February 21, 2017 11:19 pm < a min read
Share
All Times EST

Home teams listed first

Quarterfinals
First Leg
Tuesday, Feb. 21

Deportivo Saprissa (Costa Rica) 0, CF Pachuca (Mexico) 0

Wednesday, Feb. 22

New York Red Bulls (United States) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps (Canada), 8 p.m.

Tigres UANL (Mexico) vs. Pumas UNAM (Mexico), 10 p.m.

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens
Thursday, Feb. 23

FC Dallas (United States) vs. CD Arabe Unido (Panama), 8 p.m.

Advertisement
Second Leg
Tuesday, Feb. 28

CF Pachuca (Mexico) vs. Deportivo Saprissa (Costa Rica), 10 p.m.

Wednesday, March 1

CD Arabe Unido (Panama) vs. FC Dallas (United States), 8 p.m.

Pumas UNAM (Mexico) vs. Tigres UANL (Mexico), 10 p.m.

Thursday, March 2

Vancouver Whitecaps (Canada) vs. New York Red Bulls (United States), 10 p.m.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » CONCACAF Champions League Glance
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1885: Washington Monument dedicated

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Coast Guard crew offloads seized cocaine

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6604 0.0195 0.61%
L 2020 25.0734 0.0474 1.04%
L 2030 27.7865 0.0769 1.48%
L 2040 29.8460 0.0958 1.70%
L 2050 17.0787 0.0619 1.91%
G Fund 15.2384 0.0040 0.20%
F Fund 17.5344 -0.0018 0.23%
C Fund 32.7117 0.1964 1.90%
S Fund 43.4356 0.3155 2.16%
I Fund 25.6606 -0.0109 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.