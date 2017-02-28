Sports Listen

President Donald Trump speaks to Congress for the first time Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 9 p.m. EST.

Conner, Massinburg score 19 each, Buffalo beats Ohio 83-79

February 28, 2017
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Willie Conner and CJ Massinburg each scored 19 points to help Buffalo beat Ohio 83-79 on Tuesday night.

Buffalo dribbled down the clock and Blake Hamilton was off on a contested layup with 33 seconds left. After a timeout, Gavin Block spun in the lane and banked in a hook shot with 19.2 left to get within 80-79.

Dontay Caruthers went 1 of 2 from the stripe for a two-point lead and Ohio called another timeout past midcourt with 13.2 left. Jordan Dartis got a high screen and drove the right side of the lane but his shot was blocked by Caruthers. Massinburg sealed it at the line.

David Kadiri added 14 points with six rebounds for Buffalo (16-14, 10-7 Mid-American), which plays Bowling Green on Friday in its regular-season finale.

Jason Carter led Ohio (18-10, 10-7) with 19 points and nine rebounds, and Dartis hit four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points. The Bobcats play Miami (Ohio) on Friday.

The Associated Press

