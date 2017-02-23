Sports Listen

Cooks has 22, Johnson 21, Winthrop drops Charleston Southern

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Xavier Cooks had 22 points and 10 rebounds, Keon Johnson added 21 points and Winthrop rolled to an 86-72 win over Charleston Southern on Thursday night.

Tevin Prescott scored 13 for the Eagles (22-6, 14-3 Big South), who knocked down 13 3-pointers in 34 attempts while the Buccaneers were 3 of 11.

Winthrop entered one game behind league-leading UNC Asheville, which played later in the night.

Bjorn Broman and Roderick Perkins hit 3-pointers in a 10-0 run that gave the Eagles a 27-11 lead with 8:24 left in the first half. The Buccaneers scored seven straight, four by Christian Keeling, to get back within seven but Johnson, Anders Broman and then Johnson again had 3-pointers following Charleston Southern baskets and the lead was in double figures the rest of the way.

Keeling scored 28 points, going 12 of 16 from the foul line, and grabbed 13 rebounds for Charleston Southern (10-18, 6-11 BSC), which had won two straight.

