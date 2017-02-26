Sports Listen

Cowboys celebrate ’92 title on anniversary of Jones purchase

By master
and The Associated Press February 26, 2017 1:13 am < a min read
DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Jimmy Johnson reunited Saturday night to celebrate their first Super Bowl-winning team on the 28th anniversary of the day Jones bought the team, fired Tom Landry and hired his former Arkansas teammate as coach.

The reunion of the 1992 team, pitched as a 25th anniversary celebration, was engineered by quarterback Troy Aikman, who was joined by all-time NFL rushing leader Emmitt Smith and receiver Michael Irvin. The so-called “Triplets” won three titles in four years on their way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Jones and Johnson shrugged off their bitter split after winning a second consecutive Super Bowl following the 1993 season, exchanging compliments in interviews and warm handshakes before festivities at a nightclub near downtown Dallas.

Five Dallas Hall of Famers — Aikman, Smith, Irvin, quarterback Roger Staubach and running back Tony Dorsett — presented Jones with a painting depicting him in the hall’s bright yellow jacket. Jones was elected this month and will be inducted in August.

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

The Associated Press

