Creighton’s 22 helps Memphis women upset No. 20 USF 62-57

By The Associated Press February 5, 2017 8:43 pm < a min read
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Cheyenne Creighton scored 22 points and Breigha Wilder-Cochran made four clutch free throws and Memphis defeated No. 20 South Florida on Sunday night.

Wilder-Cochran made two free throws with 25.4 and 15.9 seconds remaining, both times giving the Tigers a two-possession lead. Those were the only points of the game for the 61 percent free throw shooter.

Memphis (11-12, 4-6 American) started the game by making 8 of 10 shots with three 3-pointers. USF had a brief one point lead early in the second quarter and again in the third. The Bulls cut a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit to 54-53 on a basket by Laia Flores with 2:11 to go. Creighton’s three points had the lead at four with a minute left.

Brea Elmore added 17 points for Memphis, which lost by 30 at South Florida

Maria Jespersen had 20 and Kitja Laksa 16 for the Bulls (18-4, 7-2), who shot 35 percent and went 5 of 24 behind the arc.

Sports News
