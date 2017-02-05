Creighton’s 22 helps Memphis women upset No. 20 USF 62-57

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Cheyenne Creighton scored 22 points and Breigha Wilder-Cochran made four clutch free throws and Memphis defeated No. 20 South Florida on Sunday night.
Wilder-Cochran made two free throws with 25.4 and 15.9 seconds remaining, both times giving the Tigers a two-possession lead. Those were the only points of the game for the 61 percent free throw shooter.
Memphis (11-12, 4-6 American) started the game by making 8 of 10 shots with three 3-pointers. USF had a brief one point lead early in the second quarter and again in the third. The Bulls cut a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit to 54-53 on a basket by Laia Flores with 2:11 to go. Creighton’s three points had the lead at four with a minute left.
Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018
Brea Elmore added 17 points for Memphis, which lost by 30 at South Florida
Maria Jespersen had 20 and Kitja Laksa 16 for the Bulls (18-4, 7-2), who shot 35 percent and went 5 of 24 behind the arc.