CS Northridge wins shootout with Long Beach State, 108-98

By master February 2, 2017
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tavrion Dawson, the reigning Big West Conference Player of the Week, scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to ignite Cal State Northridge’s 108-98 shootout victory over Long Beach State Wednesday night.

Already the conference leader in points per game coming into the contest (77.7 ppg), the Matadors scored in triple digits for the first time since a 106-105 double overtime loss to UC Riverside in 2014.

Dawson hit 10 of 13 from the field, including 2 of 4 from beyond the 3-point arc. Darin Johnson converted 12 of 14 from the free throw line and contributed 23 points while Kendall Smith added 23 points, hitting 9 of 10 from the line.

The Matadors (10-12, 6-3) held a five-point advantage at intermission, 50-45, and the two teams combined to score 111 points in the second half.

Roschon Prince and Justin Bibbins scored 21 and 20 points, respectively, to lead Long Beach State (9-15, 4-4).

Sports News
