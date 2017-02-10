Sports Listen

Trending:

Education Dept.WorkforceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » CSU Bakersfield snaps New…

CSU Bakersfield snaps New Mexico St’s 20-game streak, 72-53

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 12:13 am < a min read
Share

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Jaylin Airington and Matt Smith each scored 17 points and CSU Bakersfield handed New Mexico State its first loss in Western Athletic Conference play, 72-53 on Thursday night.

New Mexico State entered the game with the nation’s second-longest active win streak (20 games) and boasted the nation’s second-best record, both behind No. 1 Gonzaga.

The Roadrunners got off to a fast start, doubling up the Aggies in the first half and taking a 36-18 lead into halftime.

January retirement numbers fall short of dire, post-election preditions

Damiyne Durham had another 16 points for Bakersfield (16-7, 7-1), which hit 27 of 61 from the floor, including 7 of 21 from beyond the arc.

Advertisement

Ian Baker scored 19 points, hitting 10 of 11 from the free throw line, but the Aggies struggled from the field, hitting 17 of 58 from the field and just 3 of 26 from beyond the arc. Jemerrio Jones added 11 points.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » CSU Bakersfield snaps New…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1950: Sen. McCarthy claims State Dept full of Communists

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

USGS studies permafrost in Alaska

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended