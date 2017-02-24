Sports Listen

Dad banned from wrestling matches reaches deal with school

By master
and The Associated Press February 24, 2017 8:58 am < a min read
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man who had been banned from a school’s gymnasium will be able to watch his son compete in wrestling tournaments, albeit from an unspecified area “adjacent” to the gym.

Kevin Fenstermacher had sued Liberty High School in Bethlehem after the school sent him a letter barring him from its gymnasium for unspecified “offensive behavior” during a Feb. 2 match. Fenstermacher’s son, K.J., is a senior wrestler for Northampton Area High School but previously attended Liberty.

A hearing on Fenstermacher’s suit was canceled Thursday when the parties came up with the compromise.

Fenstermacher’s attorney, Victor Scomillo, says his client can watch the tournaments that start Friday. He didn’t specify how or where from, but says Fenstermacher will see the matches “live” and not on closed circuit TV.

