Dahlmeier wins pursuit for 3rd medal at biathlon worlds

HOCHFILZEN, Austria (AP) — Laura Dahlmeier won the women’s 10-kilometer pursuit Sunday for her third medal at the biathlon world championships.

The German overall World Cup leader started four seconds behind sprint gold medalist Gabriela Koukalova but overtook her Czech rival after the first shooting stage and remained ahead for the rest of the race.

Dahlmeier, who was the defending champion, missed one of 20 targets and finished in 28 minutes, 2.3 seconds to lead Darya Domracheva by 11.6 seconds. The Olympic champion from Belarus started in 27th but shot flawlessly. Koukalova missed three times and finished 16.6 behind to take bronze.

Earlier, Dahlmeier earned silver in the sprint and won gold with the German mixed relay team.

The men’s 12.5-kilometer pursuit was scheduled for later Sunday.