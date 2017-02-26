Sports Listen

Darren Fichardt wins weather-affected Joburg Open

February 26, 2017
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Darren Fichardt won the weather-affected Joburg Open with a 4-under 68 on Sunday for a 1-shot victory over Stuart Manley and Paul Waring in a tournament reduced to three rounds because of rain and a waterlogged course.

South African Fichardt birdied his last hole, straight after dropping a shot on No. 17, to finish 15-under par overall and just ahead of Welshman Manley and Englishman Waring.

The top three secured places in this year’s British Open.

The European Tour event at Royal Johannesburg and Kensington was decided over 54 holes after heavy rain on the first and third days led to delays with the course flooded. There was also a two-hour delay on Sunday morning for more rain before play could get underway.

Fichardt claimed his fifth tour title and first in four years with five birdies in the final round but had to lift himself after a mistake on No. 17 to pick up a shot on the last hole to win. He rolled in a two-foot putt to clinch the title, his first on the European Tour since the 2013 Africa Open.

Manley shot a third straight 67 to set the clubhouse target at 14 under, a score matched by Waring. Waring’s birdie putt on the last lipped out and would have forced a playoff had it dropped.

Three players tied for fourth behind those two: England’s James Morrison and South Africans Brandon Stone and Jacques Kruyswijk.

First-round leader Paul Peterson of the United States finished with a 3-under 69 for a share of seventh place.

