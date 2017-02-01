Davis 3-pointer helps Texas to victory over Texas Tech

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Eric Davis Jr. scored 15 points, including a 3-pointer from the right corner with 28.8 seconds remaining and Texas beat Texas Tech 62-58 on Wednesday night.

Texas (9-13, 3-6 Big 12) has not lost to Tech in Austin since 1996, a span of 21 victories.

Jarrett Allen led Texas with 19 points and eight rebounds. Andrew Jones added 11, including a free throw with six seconds left that secured the victory, and seven assists.

Keenan Evans led the Red Raiders with 15 points. Anthony Livingston scored 14, Niem Stevenson added 12 and Zach Smith grabbed 13 rebounds. Tech (15-7, 3-6) fell to 0-5 in Big 12 road games.

Advertisement

Livingston made one of two free throws to tie the game at 58 with 53.7 seconds after Davis gave Texas the lead with a driving layup.

Texas used a 13-4 run over the first five minutes of the second half to take an 11-point lead, but a jumper by Livingston capped an 11-2 spurt and Tech led 55-52 with 5:04 to go. The Red Raiders missed their final eight shots and 10 — including five by Davis — of the final 13 points.

Texas led 28-26 at halftime despite a span of nearly six minutes in which its only field goal came courtesy of a goaltending violation by Tech. Davis, Jacob Young and Jones each made a 3-pointer in the final 2:16 of the half.

BIG PICTURE

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders began the game ranked second in the Big 12 and 12th nationally in field-goal percentage (49.3), their best mark since the 1988-89 season. They shot a season-low 35.6 percent Wednesday.

Texas: Jones, a freshman trying — and sometimes struggling — to move from playing off the ball to point guard, had back-to-back assists during the Longhorns’ 13-4 run to start the second half. He capped the surge with a 3-pointer.

UP NEXT

Tech hosts Oklahoma on Saturday night. The Red Raiders lost at Oklahoma 84-75 on Jan. 14. Oklahoma has won four of the last five against Tech.

The Longhorns are at TCU on Saturday afternoon. On Jan. 11, TCU snapped a 14-game losing streak over a period of 30 years in Austin with a 64-61 victory.