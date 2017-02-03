Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Davis Cup: France takes…

Davis Cup: France takes 2-0 lead over Japan

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 3:40 am < a min read
Share

TOKYO (AP) — Richard Gasquet and Gilles Simon gave France a 2-0 lead over Japan after singles victories in a Davis Cup World Group first-round match on Friday.

Simon beat Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 in the second singles match after Gasquet overpowered Taro Daniel 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 in the opener at Ariake Colloseum.

Japan’s top-ranked player Kei Nishikori has opted out of the tournament due to a busy schedule.

Hiring freeze: Some answers, some questions

Yuichi Sugita and Yasutaka Uchiyama are scheduled to play Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut in the doubles on Saturday.

Advertisement

France holds a 3-0 advantage over Japan in Davis Cup head-to-heads.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Davis Cup: France takes…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1848: Treaty extends US borders to Pacific Ocean

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

A Sailor practices proper freefall technique during military freefall training.

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended