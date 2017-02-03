Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Davis Cup: Serbia leads…

Davis Cup: Serbia leads Russia 2-0

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 5:10 pm < a min read
Share

NIS, Serbia (AP) — Novak Djokovic was struggling before Daniil Medvedev retired with cramps and handed Serbia a 2-0 lead against Russia in their Davis Cup first-round tie on Friday.

Djokovic, playing his first match since a second-round loss at the Australian Open, won 3-6, 6-4, 6-1, 1-0 after producing a mediocre serve throughout the match on an indoor hard court.

Earlier, Viktor Troicki saved a match point to beat Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (2).

Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018
Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Davis Cup: Serbia leads…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended