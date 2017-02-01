Sports Listen

Trending:

Pay RaiseHiring FreezeFOIAExecutive OrderMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Delaware State beats North…

Delaware State beats North Carolina A&T 82-65

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 10:41 pm < a min read
Share

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Devin Morgan made four 3-pointers and scored 16 points, Kobe Gantz added 15 points with five assists and three steals, and Delaware State beat North Carolina A&T 82-65 on Wednesday night.

Delaware State jumped out to an 8-0 lead and pushed it to 20-8 after 10 minutes. The Hornets were up 11 at halftime and Gantz scored eight of Delaware State’s 10 points during a stretch in the second half for a 62-52 lead with 6:59 to go.

DeVaughn Mallory added 14 points and Dana Raysor 11 for Delaware State (6-18, 3-6 Mid-Eastern Athletics).

Hiring freeze: Some answers, some questions

The Hornets made 50.8 percent of their field goals with 11 3-pointers. Raysor had three 3s and Artem Tavakalyan two.

Advertisement

Aaron Scales had 14 points and 12 rebound for North Carolina A&T (1-21, 0-9), which outrebounded DSU 42-30. It was his first double-double of the season. Amari Hamilton and Davaris McGowens each added 13 as the Aggies fell to 0-15 on the road.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Delaware State beats North…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

2003: Space shuttle Columbia breaks up while entering the atmosphere over Texas

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended