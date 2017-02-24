Sports Listen

Trending:

CBPNavyRecreation.govFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Denver, Cleveland, Cincinnati, KC…

Denver, Cleveland, Cincinnati, KC get 4 extra draft picks

By master
and The Associated Press February 24, 2017 4:15 pm < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Denver, Cleveland, Cincinnati and Kansas City each will get four compensatory picks in April’s NFL draft while Seattle will have two additional selections in the third round.

The NFL announced the distribution of the 32 compensatory picks Friday.

Teams losing more or better free agents than they acquire the previous year are eligible to receive additional picks, based on a formula that factors salary, playing time and postseason honors. The choices are distributed at the end of the third through the seventh round.

Sponsored content: Agency managers surveyed, many unsure about data storage or how to improve it. Learn more in our next generation data center survey.

Rule changes also allow the picks to be traded this year for the first time.

Advertisement

Miami received two compensatory selections while Los Angeles and the Seahawks received two each. Arizona, Baltimore, Carolina, Green Bay, Indianapolis, New England, Pittsburgh, San Francisco and the New York Jets also received a compensatory selection.

This year’s draft begins April 27 in Philadelphia.

___

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Denver, Cleveland, Cincinnati, KC…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson impeached

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts Air National Guard commander plants tree in Kenya

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6669 0.0064 0.61%
L 2020 25.0833 0.0126 1.04%
L 2030 27.7977 0.0177 1.48%
L 2040 29.8568 0.0202 1.70%
L 2050 17.0833 0.0114 1.91%
G Fund 15.2404 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.5816 0.0352 0.23%
C Fund 32.6974 0.0175 1.90%
S Fund 43.0250 -0.2404 2.16%
I Fund 25.8345 0.1164 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.