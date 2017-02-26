Sports Listen

Depay scores twice as Lyon beats Metz 5-0 in French league

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN
and The Associated Press February 26, 2017 2:54 pm 1 min read
PARIS (AP) — Star signing Memphis Depay scored his first brace in the French league as Lyon strengthened its grip on fourth spot with a 5-0 thrashing of Metz on Sunday.

Depay joined the French side last month in a deal that could rise to 25 million euros (around $26 million) after being unwanted at Manchester United under manager Jose Mourinho.

The 23-year-old Dutch forward put the hosts in front at the stroke of halftime after striker Alexandre Lacazette hit the post and the ball hit ‘keeper Thomas Didillon’s back. Depay found himself in the right place and sent the ball into the back of the net with a simple tap in.

Depay’s grit was on display after the interval when he lost his duel with Metz captain Cheick Doukoure on the right side of the box but immediately recovered the ball and doubled the hosts’ lead with a precise low shot past Didillon in the 53rd minute.

Metz defender Ivan Balliu then inadvertently beat his own ‘keeper with a header as he tried to clear a cross from Depay and Lacazette made it 4-0 with 12 minutes left with a superb strike in the top-left corner for his 22nd league goal this season.

Substitute Mathieu Valbuena completed the rout in added time.

Lyon maintained a four-point lead over fifth-placed Bordeaux, which won 3-2 at Lille on Saturday. Metz is 17th, just one point above the relegation zone.

SAINT-ETIENNE 0, CAEN 1

Ronny Rodelin scored the winner as Caen secured crucial points in the fight against relegation.

The win lifted the Normandy side four points off the relegation zone while sixth-placed Saint-Etienne slipped to a fourth consecutive loss in all competitions.

Rodelin has now scored three goals in his last four league starts.

