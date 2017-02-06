DeRozan, Raptors overcome Griffin’s triple-double

TORONTO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 31 points and the Toronto Raptors overcame a triple-double from Blake Griffin to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 118-109 on Monday night.

Griffin, who had his fifth career triple-double and first of the season in three quarters, finished with 26 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. It wasn’t enough to prevent the Clippers from a third straight defeat against the Raptors and their seventh in eight games in Toronto.

DeRozan, who had missed seven of Toronto’s last eight games with a sprained ankle, was 11 of 22 from the floor, while Kyle Lowry scored 24 points and Jonas Valanciunas had 21 points and 12 rebounds for his 20th double-double of the season. The Raptors were 3-4 in DeRozan’s absence and won for just the fourth time in their last 12 games.

Austin Rivers had 22 points and Marreese Speights added 15 off the bench for the Clippers, who lost for the seventh time in their last nine games.