Deshon Taylor scores 25, Fresno State tops Air Force 73-64

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Deshon Taylor scored a career-high 25 points and Fresno State used a 14-3 run in the second half to defeat Air Force 73-64 on Wednesday night.
Taylor’s 3-point play put the Bulldogs up 50-48 with 11:19 to play and he followed with a 3-pointer. Jahmel Taylor sandwiched a pair of 3s around one by the Falcons to make it 59-51 before Deshon Taylor knocked down two free throws.
The Falcons only made 2 of their last 10 shots and shot 32 percent in the second half while Fresno State shot 50 percent and made 13 of 17 from the foul line.
Jahmel Taylor and Jaron Hopkins scored 15 each for the Bulldogs (14-8, 6-4 Mountain West), with Deshon Taylor making 12 of 13 from the line. Karachi Edo grabbed 10 rebounds.
Frank Toohey scored 16 for Air Force (10-12, 3-6), who had a 12-point lead early but trailed 34-32 at the half as the Bulldogs closed with a 10-2 run.
It was the first time in its last 12 conference wins that Fresno State has won by more than three points.