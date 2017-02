Devils-Blue Jackets Sums

By master

New Jersey 1 2 2—5 Columbus 0 0 1—1

First Period_1, New Jersey, Hall 12 (Palmieri, Zajac), 3:29. Penalties_Josefson, NJ, (tripping), 6:13; Lovejoy, NJ, (interference), 11:20; Palmieri, NJ, (slashing), 17:03; Bobrovsky, CBJ, served by Foligno, (slashing), 17:03.

Second Period_2, New Jersey, Josefson 1 (Greene), 1:49. 3, New Jersey, Zajac 10 (Parenteau, Henrique), 18:58 (pp). Penalties_Hartnell, CBJ, Major (fighting), 12:24; Helgeson, NJ, Major (fighting), 12:24; Jenner, CBJ, (roughing), 17:35.

Third Period_4, Columbus, Calvert 8 (Karlsson), 11:35 (sh). 5, New Jersey, Hall 13 (Lovejoy), 16:48. 6, New Jersey, Helgeson 1 (Santini, Henrique), 19:31. Penalties_Jenner, CBJ, (tripping), 11:15; Dubinsky, CBJ, Misconduct (misconduct), 11:15.

Shots on Goal_New Jersey 8-16-6_30. Columbus 11-8-13_32.

Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 1 of 2; Columbus 0 of 2.

Goalies_New Jersey, Schneider 16-15-8 (32 shots-31 saves). Columbus, Bobrovsky 28-10-3 (29-25).

A_18,566 (18,144). T_2:35.

Referees_Mike Leggo, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Brad Kovachik.