Devils edge Islanders 3-2 behind Schneider’s 40 saves

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Cory Schneider made 40 saves and Travis Zajac had a goal and an assist to lead the New Jersey Devils over the New York Islanders 3-2 on Saturday night.

Devante Smith-Pelley and Pavel Zacha also scored for New Jersey (25-23-10), which finished 3-2-0 on its longest homestand of the season. Schneider stopped a penalty shot by John Tavares.

New York dropped to 26-21-10, including 7-13-4 on the road. Andrew Ladd and Anthony Beauvillier scored for the Islanders, while Thomas Greiss made 18 saves.

The first of four regular-season meetings between the Metropolitan Division rivals — and the first half of a weekend home-and-home — was a matchup of teams trying to make up ground in the playoff race.

The Islanders began the day one point behind Toronto for the final Eastern Conference wild card, while New Jersey trailed the Maple Leafs by five points.