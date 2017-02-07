Sports Listen

Dibaba breaks world record for women’s 2,000 on indoor track

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 4:13 pm < a min read
SABADELL, Spain (AP) — Genzebe Dibaba of Ethiopia broke the women’s 2,000-meter world record at the indoor Miting International de Catalunya in Spain on Tuesday.

Dibaba’s time of 5:23.75 bettered the world indoor best set by Gabriela Szabo in 1998 by almost seven seconds.

The 2,000 indoors isn’t considered an official world record event by the IAAF, but athletics’ governing body said in a statement that Dibaba’s time can be “classed as an outright world record” since it is faster than Sonia O’Sullivan’s outdoor mark of 5:25.36.

At 25 years old, Dibaba owns the outdoor world record in 1,500, as well as the indoor record for 1,500, mile, 2,000, 3,000, two miles and 5,000.

Sports News
