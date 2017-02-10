Sports Listen

Diego Maradona to get ambassador role with FIFA

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 6:20 am < a min read
ZURICH (AP) — Diego Maradona is getting an ambassador’s role with FIFA.

The governing body wants to ensure the Argentina great “has a major role in FIFA’s activities to promote the game across the globe,” including with its Legends team.

FIFA says the 56-year-old Maradona will be involved in “relevant development projects.”

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

Maradona announced his new role Thursday, hailing FIFA as “clean and transparent” under President Gianni Infantino.

Maradona feuded with former FIFA President Sepp Blatter and long-time Argentina soccer leader Julio Grondona, a FIFA senior vice president who died in 2014.

Last month, Maradona played soccer at FIFA headquarters on his first visit since a November 2009 disciplinary hearing over a profane post-match rant. Maradona, the Argentina coach at the time, was banned from the 2010 World Cup draw in South Africa.

