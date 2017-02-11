Sports Listen

Doll edges 2015 champ Boe to win biathlon sprint world title

By The Associated Press February 11, 2017 10:36 am < a min read
HOCHFILZEN, Austria (AP) — Benedikt Doll won the men’s 10-kilometer sprint title Saturday, earning Germany its third medal in as many events at the biathlon world championships.

Doll hit all 10 targets and finished in 23 minutes, 27.4 seconds to edge Johannes Thingnes Boe by only 0.7 seconds. The 2015 world champion from Norway also shot flawlessly.

Defending champion Martin Fourcade, who won four of the last five World Cup races in the discipline, skied two penalty loops and trailed by 23.1 seconds to take bronze.

American biathlete Lowell Bailey finished fourth, missing out on his first medal at a major championship by 6.4 seconds.

Germany also won the mixed team relay on Thursday, while Laura Dahlmeier took silver in the women’s sprint the next day.

Sports News
