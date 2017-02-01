Sports Listen

Dozier, Notice lead No. 19 South Carolina past LSU, 88-63

By BRETT MARTEL February 1, 2017 11:16 pm < a min read
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — PJ Dozier and Duane Notice each scored 17 points, and No. 19 South Carolina easily defeated reeling LSU 88-63 on Wednesday night.

Chris Silva tied a career high with 16 points, and Sindarius Thornwell also scored 16 for the Gamecocks (18-4, 8-1 Southeastern Conference), who are off to their best start in conference play since the 1997 squad opened its SEC schedule 11-0. The victory also lifted South Carolina into a tie with eighth-ranked Kentucky atop the league standings.

Brandon Sampson scored 16 points and Skylar Mays 11 for LSU (9-12, 1-8), which trailed by 20 in the first half en route to its eight straight defeat — seven by 13 points or more.

South Carolina shot 49.2 percent while outscoring LSU 42-32 inside and turned 22 Tigers turnovers into 34 points.

