Draisaitl, Oilers beat Canadiens 1-0 in shootout

By The Associated Press February 5, 2017 5:35 pm < a min read
MONTREAL (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored the only goal in a shootout, and the Edmonton Oilers stopped a three-game slide with a 1-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday.

Cam Talbot had 22 saves as Edmonton (29-18-8) salvaged the finale of a three-game trip that included only one regulation goal for the Oilers.

The Canadiens (30-16-8) dropped to 1-3-1 in their last five games. The Atlantic Division leaders were coming off a 3-2 loss to Washington on Saturday.

Edmonton star Connor McDavid, playing in his 100th NHL game, had a breakaway in overtime, but he was denied by Al Montoya. Talbot also turned away a big drive for Shea Weber at the other end.

Montoya finished with 32 saves.

After coming close early on when Alexei Emelin hit a cross bar, the Canadiens generated little on attack until picking up the pace in the third period.

The Oilers had a 30-20 shot advantage in regulation time and outshot Montreal 32-22 overall.

NOTES: Both teams were playing a third game in four days. … McDavid has 108 career points.

UP NEXT

Oilers: Host the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night.

Canadiens: Visit the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night.

Sports News
