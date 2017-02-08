Drummond, Pistons rout Lakers 121-102

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Andre Drummond had 24 points and 17 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons handed the Los Angeles Lakers one more loss at The Palace, 121-102 on Wednesday night.

It was the final scheduled appearance at The Palace for the Lakers, since the Pistons are set to move downtown next season. Some of Detroit’s best memories in Auburn Hills came at the expense of Los Angeles. The Lakers went 0-5 in NBA Finals games at this arena as Detroit took titles at their expense in 1989 and 2004.

The Pistons led 56-50 at halftime and broke the game open in the third quarter. Detroit went on an 11-0 run to take an 82-61 lead.

Jon Leuer scored 20 points for the Pistons, who have won four of five. Tobias Harris added 19 points.

Julius Randle and Lou Williams scored 17 points apiece for the Lakers.

HONORED

Isiah Thomas was honored at halftime by the Pistons as part of the team’s ongoing celebration of its years at The Palace.

“Just closing one chapter and starting another,” Thomas said before the game. “It’s an exciting time, going back downtown to Detroit. This place is really special to all of us.”

TIP-INS

Lakers: Los Angeles had 18 turnovers through the first three quarters and finished the game with 21. … The Lakers scored 27 second-chance points in a win at New York on Monday. They managed only 11 against Detroit.

Pistons: Detroit outscored the Lakers 70-46 in the paint. … Detroit assigned F Henry Ellenson and G Michael Gbinije to the team’s Grand Rapids affiliate in the D-League.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Visit Milwaukee on Friday night to wrap up a five-game road trip.

Pistons: Host San Antonio on Friday night in the final scheduled visit to The Palace by the Spurs.

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister