Sports Listen

Trending:

CBPNavyRecreation.govFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Durant sitting out for…

Durant sitting out for Golden State with bruised left hand

By master
and The Associated Press February 25, 2017 7:45 pm < a min read
Share

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Durant is sitting out the Golden State Warriors’ home game against Brooklyn on Saturday night with a bruised left hand.

Durant sustained an injured pinkie in the first quarter of a 123-113 win over the Clippers on Thursday night and X-rays were negative and he said after the game it was no big deal. Durant practiced Friday with his left hand heavily taped.

The NBA-best Warriors’ leading scorer and rebounder, Durant is averaging 25.7, 8.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists in his first season with Golden State. This is the first game the All-Star forward has missed all season, but coach Steve Kerr is being cautious with all of his players given an upcoming stretch with eight games in 13 days with a cross-country trip, return to the Bay Area for one then back-to-back games at Minnesota and San Antonio on March 10-11.

Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018
Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Durant sitting out for…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson impeached

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts Air National Guard commander plants tree in Kenya

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6675 0.0006 0.61%
L 2020 25.0776 -0.0057 1.04%
L 2030 27.7837 -0.0140 1.48%
L 2040 29.8376 -0.0192 1.70%
L 2050 17.0692 -0.0141 1.91%
G Fund 15.2414 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6459 0.0643 0.23%
C Fund 32.7539 0.0565 1.90%
S Fund 43.0714 0.0464 2.16%
I Fund 25.6378 -0.1967 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.