Eagles release cornerback Leodis McKelvin

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Eagles have released cornerback Leodis McKelvin, saving $3.2 million in salary cap space.
McKelvin started 12 games in his only season in Philadelphia. He had two interceptions, including one returned 29 yards for a touchdown.
McKelvin was a first-round pick by Buffalo in 2008 and spent his first eight seasons with the Bills before signing a two-year contract with the Eagles last March.
Nolan Carroll, the team’s other starting cornerback, will be a free agent.
The Eagles had $7.2 million available under the salary cap before McKelvin was cut on Wednesday. Other veterans could be released before the NFL’s free agency period next month.
