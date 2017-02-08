Eagles release cornerback Leodis McKelvin

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Eagles have released cornerback Leodis McKelvin, saving $3.2 million in salary cap space.

McKelvin started 12 games in his only season in Philadelphia. He had two interceptions, including one returned 29 yards for a touchdown.

McKelvin was a first-round pick by Buffalo in 2008 and spent his first eight seasons with the Bills before signing a two-year contract with the Eagles last March.

Nolan Carroll, the team’s other starting cornerback, will be a free agent.

The Eagles had $7.2 million available under the salary cap before McKelvin was cut on Wednesday. Other veterans could be released before the NFL’s free agency period next month.

