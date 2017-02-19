East All-Stars-West All-Stars, Box

James 10-17 0-0 23, Antetokounmpo 14-17 2-2 30, Irving 8-12 0-0 22, Butler 3-4 0-0 6, DeRozan 8-15 0-0 16, George 6-16 0-0 12, Anthony 4-8 0-0 10, Millsap 2-4 0-0 5, Wall 6-12 0-0 12, Thomas 7-15 2-2 20, Walker 3-6 0-0 7, Lowry 7-11 0-0 19. Totals 78-137 4-4 182.
Durant 9-16 1-2 21, Leonard 2-4 0-0 4, Davis 26-39 0-0 52, Curry 8-16 0-0 21, Harden 4-9 0-0 12, Hayward 4-7 0-0 8, Green 1-2 0-0 2, Jordan 3-5 0-0 6, Cousins 1-3 0-0 3, Gasol 5-7 0-0 10, Westbrook 16-26 2-2 41, Thompson 5-9 0-0 12. Totals 84-143 3-4 192.
|East All-Stars
|53
|39
|47
|43—182
|West All-Stars
|48
|49
|47
|48—192
3-Point Goals_East All-Stars 22-59 (Irving 6-8, Lowry 5-9, Thomas 4-10, James 3-8, Anthony 2-6, Millsap 1-3, Walker 1-4, Butler 0-1, Antetokounmpo 0-1, Wall 0-2, George 0-7), West All-Stars 21-63 (Westbrook 7-13, Curry 5-11, Harden 4-9, Thompson 2-6, Durant 2-8, Cousins 1-3, Jordan 0-2, Leonard 0-2, Gasol 0-2, Hayward 0-3, Davis 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_East All-Stars 50 (Irving 7), West All-Stars 61 (Durant, Gasol, Davis 10). Assists_East All-Stars 43 (Irving 14), West All-Stars 60 (Harden 12). Total Fouls_East All-Stars 5, West All-Stars 11. A_15,701 (16,867).
Sponsored content: Agency managers surveyed, many unsure about data storage or how to improve it. Learn more in our next generation data center survey.