Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceEducation Dept.CybersecurityFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » ECAC Glance

ECAC Glance

By The Associated Press February 12, 2017 12:08 pm < a min read
Share
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Union (NY) 13 4 1 27 72 47 20 8 2
Harvard 12 4 2 26 65 41 17 5 2
St. Lawrence 11 4 3 25 50 29 15 9 6
Cornell 10 4 3 23 53 40 15 6 3
Quinnipiac 10 7 1 21 54 45 16 12 2
Clarkson 8 8 2 18 54 51 13 13 4
Yale 6 7 4 16 51 52 10 9 5
Princeton 6 9 3 15 47 64 11 11 3
Dartmouth 6 10 2 14 46 61 9 13 3
Colgate 5 10 2 12 30 49 7 17 5
RPI 4 14 0 8 42 62 6 24 1
Brown 3 13 1 7 37 60 4 18 2

___

Friday’s Games

Princeton 3, St. Lawrence 1

Dartmouth 2, RPI 1

January retirement numbers fall short of dire, post-election preditions

Clarkson 4, Quinnipiac 2

Advertisement

Harvard 6, Union (N.Y.) 2

Saturday’s Games

Colgate 2, Brown 1

Princeton 3, Clarkson 2, OT

Yale 2, Cornell 2

Union (N.Y.) 8, Dartmouth 3

Sunday’s Games

Yale at Colgate, 3:05 p.m.

Brown at Cornell, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Game

Harvard vs. Boston U. at TD Garden, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17

Cornell at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Brown, 7 p.m.

Princeton at RPI, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Union (N.Y.), 7 p.m.

Harvard at Yale, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Clarkson, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Princeton at Union (N.Y.), 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Yale, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Brown, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at RPI, 7 p.m.

Colgate at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » ECAC Glance
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1916: Sec. of War Lindley M. Garrison resigns

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Air National Guard clears path at base in Newburgh, New York

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended