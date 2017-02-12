ECAC Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Union (NY)
|13
|4
|1
|27
|72
|47
|20
|8
|2
|Harvard
|12
|4
|2
|26
|65
|41
|17
|5
|2
|St. Lawrence
|11
|4
|3
|25
|50
|29
|15
|9
|6
|Cornell
|10
|4
|3
|23
|53
|40
|15
|6
|3
|Quinnipiac
|10
|7
|1
|21
|54
|45
|16
|12
|2
|Clarkson
|8
|8
|2
|18
|54
|51
|13
|13
|4
|Yale
|6
|7
|4
|16
|51
|52
|10
|9
|5
|Princeton
|6
|9
|3
|15
|47
|64
|11
|11
|3
|Dartmouth
|6
|10
|2
|14
|46
|61
|9
|13
|3
|Colgate
|5
|10
|2
|12
|30
|49
|7
|17
|5
|RPI
|4
|14
|0
|8
|42
|62
|6
|24
|1
|Brown
|3
|13
|1
|7
|37
|60
|4
|18
|2
___
Princeton 3, St. Lawrence 1
Dartmouth 2, RPI 1
Clarkson 4, Quinnipiac 2
Harvard 6, Union (N.Y.) 2
Colgate 2, Brown 1
Princeton 3, Clarkson 2, OT
Yale 2, Cornell 2
Union (N.Y.) 8, Dartmouth 3
Yale at Colgate, 3:05 p.m.
Brown at Cornell, 4 p.m.
Harvard vs. Boston U. at TD Garden, 7:30 p.m.
Cornell at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Brown, 7 p.m.
Princeton at RPI, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Union (N.Y.), 7 p.m.
Harvard at Yale, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Clarkson, 8:30 p.m.
Princeton at Union (N.Y.), 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Yale, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Brown, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at RPI, 7 p.m.
Colgate at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.