ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manchester
|45
|27
|11
|3
|4
|61
|178
|145
|Reading
|43
|26
|14
|1
|2
|55
|159
|119
|Adirondack
|42
|22
|13
|4
|3
|51
|148
|133
|Wheeling
|41
|23
|15
|3
|0
|49
|148
|123
|Brampton
|41
|21
|15
|2
|3
|47
|140
|148
|Elmira
|42
|9
|28
|5
|0
|23
|94
|164
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|42
|29
|9
|2
|2
|62
|155
|121
|Orlando
|44
|22
|15
|5
|2
|51
|160
|160
|Greenville
|45
|23
|17
|4
|1
|51
|141
|150
|South Carolina
|43
|23
|17
|2
|1
|49
|129
|119
|Atlanta
|43
|17
|19
|6
|1
|41
|148
|164
|Cincinnati
|43
|18
|21
|4
|0
|40
|117
|128
|Norfolk
|42
|15
|23
|4
|0
|34
|115
|152
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|43
|32
|9
|1
|1
|66
|178
|121
|Fort Wayne
|42
|24
|14
|4
|0
|52
|154
|128
|Quad City
|44
|24
|18
|0
|2
|50
|138
|138
|Tulsa
|48
|23
|21
|4
|0
|50
|137
|140
|Kalamazoo
|43
|21
|18
|1
|3
|46
|121
|143
|Wichita
|39
|15
|22
|1
|1
|32
|112
|148
|Indy
|44
|14
|27
|1
|2
|31
|107
|166
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|46
|27
|15
|2
|2
|58
|169
|134
|Colorado
|45
|27
|14
|1
|3
|58
|165
|138
|Idaho
|45
|24
|15
|4
|2
|54
|153
|149
|Alaska
|42
|24
|13
|1
|4
|53
|144
|133
|Utah
|44
|21
|19
|3
|1
|46
|142
|151
|Missouri
|44
|18
|19
|2
|5
|43
|143
|156
|Rapid City
|43
|15
|21
|7
|0
|37
|129
|153
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Manchester 5, South Carolina 2
Reading 3, Toledo 2
Adirondack 4, Norfolk 3
Florida 5, Greenville 4, OT
Rapid City 3, Cincinnati 1
Colorado 5, Alaska 2
Utah 6, Idaho 4
Orlando 3, Greenville 2
Elmira at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.
Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Manchester, 7 p.m.
Reading at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Elmira at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.
Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Florida at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Rapid City at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Missouri, 8:30 p.m.
Alaska at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
South Carolina at Manchester, 6 p.m.
Norfolk at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Brampton at Elmira, 7:05 p.m.
Florida at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:35 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Missouri, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Quad City, 8:05 p.m.
Reading at Wheeling, 8:05 p.m.
Alaska at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
No games scheduled