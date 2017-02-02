Sports Listen

Trending:

ECHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 9:40 pm 1 min read
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manchester 45 27 11 3 4 61 178 145
Reading 43 26 14 1 2 55 159 119
Adirondack 42 22 13 4 3 51 148 133
Wheeling 41 23 15 3 0 49 148 123
Brampton 41 21 15 2 3 47 140 148
Elmira 42 9 28 5 0 23 94 164
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 42 29 9 2 2 62 155 121
Orlando 44 22 15 5 2 51 160 160
Greenville 45 23 17 4 1 51 141 150
South Carolina 43 23 17 2 1 49 129 119
Atlanta 43 17 19 6 1 41 148 164
Cincinnati 43 18 21 4 0 40 117 128
Norfolk 42 15 23 4 0 34 115 152
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 43 32 9 1 1 66 178 121
Fort Wayne 42 24 14 4 0 52 154 128
Quad City 44 24 18 0 2 50 138 138
Tulsa 48 23 21 4 0 50 137 140
Kalamazoo 43 21 18 1 3 46 121 143
Wichita 39 15 22 1 1 32 112 148
Indy 44 14 27 1 2 31 107 166
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 46 27 15 2 2 58 169 134
Colorado 45 27 14 1 3 58 165 138
Idaho 45 24 15 4 2 54 153 149
Alaska 42 24 13 1 4 53 144 133
Utah 44 21 19 3 1 46 142 151
Missouri 44 18 19 2 5 43 143 156
Rapid City 43 15 21 7 0 37 129 153

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Manchester 5, South Carolina 2

Reading 3, Toledo 2

Adirondack 4, Norfolk 3

Florida 5, Greenville 4, OT

Rapid City 3, Cincinnati 1

Colorado 5, Alaska 2

Utah 6, Idaho 4

Thursday’s Games

Orlando 3, Greenville 2

Elmira at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Manchester, 7 p.m.

Reading at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Elmira at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Florida at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Rapid City at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Missouri, 8:30 p.m.

Alaska at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

South Carolina at Manchester, 6 p.m.

Norfolk at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Brampton at Elmira, 7:05 p.m.

Florida at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Missouri, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Quad City, 8:05 p.m.

Reading at Wheeling, 8:05 p.m.

Alaska at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Sports News
