Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » ECHL At A Glance

ECHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 9:36 pm < a min read
Share
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manchester 46 27 11 4 4 62 180 148
Reading 43 26 14 1 2 55 159 119
Adirondack 43 23 13 4 3 53 153 135
Brampton 43 23 15 2 3 51 151 154
Wheeling 42 23 15 4 0 50 151 127
Elmira 44 9 30 5 0 23 100 175
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 42 29 9 2 2 62 155 121
South Carolina 44 24 17 2 1 51 132 121
Orlando 44 22 15 5 2 51 160 160
Greenville 45 23 17 4 1 51 141 150
Cincinnati 44 19 21 4 0 42 121 131
Atlanta 43 17 19 6 1 41 148 164
Norfolk 43 15 24 4 0 34 117 157
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 43 32 9 1 1 66 178 121
Fort Wayne 42 24 14 4 0 52 154 128
Quad City 44 24 18 0 2 50 138 138
Tulsa 49 23 22 4 0 50 138 145
Kalamazoo 43 21 18 1 3 46 121 143
Wichita 39 15 22 1 1 32 112 148
Indy 44 14 27 1 2 31 107 166
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 47 28 15 2 2 60 174 135
Colorado 45 27 14 1 3 58 165 138
Idaho 45 24 15 4 2 54 153 149
Alaska 42 24 13 1 4 53 144 133
Utah 44 21 19 3 1 46 142 151
Missouri 44 18 19 2 5 43 143 156
Rapid City 43 15 21 7 0 37 129 153

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Orlando 3, Greenville 2

Brampton 4, Elmira 3

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

Cincinnati 4, Wheeling 3, OT

Advertisement

Allen 5, Tulsa 1

Friday’s Games

Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Adirondack 5, Norfolk 2

South Carolina 3, Manchester 2, OT

Reading at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Brampton 7, Elmira 3

Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Florida at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Rapid City at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Missouri, 8:30 p.m.

Alaska at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

South Carolina at Manchester, 6 p.m.

Norfolk at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Brampton at Elmira, 7:05 p.m.

Florida at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Missouri, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Quad City, 8:05 p.m.

Reading at Wheeling, 8:05 p.m.

Alaska at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » ECHL At A Glance
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended