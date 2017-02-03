Sports Listen

ECHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 11:22 pm < a min read
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manchester 46 27 11 4 4 62 180 148
Reading 44 27 14 1 2 57 166 124
Adirondack 43 23 13 4 3 53 153 135
Wheeling 43 24 15 4 0 52 154 129
Brampton 43 23 15 2 3 51 151 154
Elmira 44 9 30 5 0 23 100 175
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 43 30 9 2 2 64 159 122
South Carolina 44 24 17 2 1 51 132 121
Orlando 44 22 15 5 2 51 160 160
Greenville 45 23 17 4 1 51 141 150
Cincinnati 45 20 21 4 0 44 126 133
Atlanta 44 17 20 6 1 41 149 168
Norfolk 43 15 24 4 0 34 117 157
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 44 32 10 1 1 66 183 128
Fort Wayne 43 25 14 4 0 54 158 131
Quad City 44 24 18 0 2 50 138 138
Tulsa 50 23 23 4 0 50 140 151
Kalamazoo 44 21 19 1 3 46 123 146
Wichita 40 15 23 1 1 32 114 152
Indy 45 14 28 1 2 31 109 171
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 48 29 15 2 2 62 180 137
Colorado 45 27 14 1 3 58 165 138
Idaho 45 24 15 4 2 54 153 149
Alaska 42 24 13 1 4 53 144 133
Utah 44 21 19 3 1 46 142 151
Missouri 45 19 19 2 5 45 147 158
Rapid City 44 15 22 7 0 37 132 157

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Orlando 3, Greenville 2

Brampton 4, Elmira 3

Cincinnati 4, Wheeling 3, OT

Allen 5, Tulsa 1

Friday’s Games

Wheeling 3, Kalamazoo 2

Adirondack 5, Norfolk 2

South Carolina 3, Manchester 2, OT

Reading 7, Toledo 5

Brampton 7, Elmira 3

Cincinnati 5, Indy 2

Florida 4, Atlanta 1

Fort Wayne 4, Rapid City 3

Allen 6, Tulsa 2

Missouri 4, Wichita 2

Alaska at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

South Carolina at Manchester, 6 p.m.

Norfolk at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Brampton at Elmira, 7:05 p.m.

Florida at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Missouri, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Quad City, 8:05 p.m.

Reading at Wheeling, 8:05 p.m.

Alaska at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

