ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manchester
|46
|27
|11
|4
|4
|62
|180
|148
|Reading
|44
|27
|14
|1
|2
|57
|166
|124
|Adirondack
|43
|23
|13
|4
|3
|53
|153
|135
|Wheeling
|43
|24
|15
|4
|0
|52
|154
|129
|Brampton
|43
|23
|15
|2
|3
|51
|151
|154
|Elmira
|44
|9
|30
|5
|0
|23
|100
|175
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|43
|30
|9
|2
|2
|64
|159
|122
|South Carolina
|44
|24
|17
|2
|1
|51
|132
|121
|Orlando
|44
|22
|15
|5
|2
|51
|160
|160
|Greenville
|45
|23
|17
|4
|1
|51
|141
|150
|Cincinnati
|45
|20
|21
|4
|0
|44
|126
|133
|Atlanta
|44
|17
|20
|6
|1
|41
|149
|168
|Norfolk
|43
|15
|24
|4
|0
|34
|117
|157
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|44
|32
|10
|1
|1
|66
|183
|128
|Fort Wayne
|43
|25
|14
|4
|0
|54
|158
|131
|Quad City
|44
|24
|18
|0
|2
|50
|138
|138
|Tulsa
|50
|23
|23
|4
|0
|50
|140
|151
|Kalamazoo
|44
|21
|19
|1
|3
|46
|123
|146
|Wichita
|40
|15
|23
|1
|1
|32
|114
|152
|Indy
|45
|14
|28
|1
|2
|31
|109
|171
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|48
|29
|15
|2
|2
|62
|180
|137
|Colorado
|45
|27
|14
|1
|3
|58
|165
|138
|Idaho
|45
|24
|15
|4
|2
|54
|153
|149
|Alaska
|42
|24
|13
|1
|4
|53
|144
|133
|Utah
|44
|21
|19
|3
|1
|46
|142
|151
|Missouri
|45
|19
|19
|2
|5
|45
|147
|158
|Rapid City
|44
|15
|22
|7
|0
|37
|132
|157
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Orlando 3, Greenville 2
Brampton 4, Elmira 3
Cincinnati 4, Wheeling 3, OT
Allen 5, Tulsa 1
Wheeling 3, Kalamazoo 2
Adirondack 5, Norfolk 2
South Carolina 3, Manchester 2, OT
Reading 7, Toledo 5
Brampton 7, Elmira 3
Cincinnati 5, Indy 2
Florida 4, Atlanta 1
Fort Wayne 4, Rapid City 3
Allen 6, Tulsa 2
Missouri 4, Wichita 2
Alaska at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
South Carolina at Manchester, 6 p.m.
Norfolk at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Brampton at Elmira, 7:05 p.m.
Florida at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:35 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Missouri, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Quad City, 8:05 p.m.
Reading at Wheeling, 8:05 p.m.
Alaska at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
No games scheduled