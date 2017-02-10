Sports Listen

ECHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 1:49 am 1 min read
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manchester 47 28 11 4 4 64 185 151
Reading 46 28 15 1 2 59 174 132
Adirondack 45 25 13 4 3 57 160 140
Wheeling 45 24 16 5 0 53 158 137
Brampton 44 24 15 2 3 53 155 156
Elmira 46 9 32 5 0 23 103 184
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 44 31 9 2 2 66 164 125
Orlando 46 24 15 5 2 55 174 168
South Carolina 47 25 19 2 1 53 142 133
Greenville 47 24 18 4 1 53 150 158
Cincinnati 46 21 21 4 0 46 131 134
Atlanta 46 17 22 6 1 41 157 181
Norfolk 45 15 26 4 0 34 122 167
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 45 32 11 1 1 66 185 133
Fort Wayne 44 26 14 4 0 56 164 135
Quad City 45 25 18 0 2 52 143 141
Tulsa 51 24 23 4 0 52 148 156
Kalamazoo 45 22 19 1 3 48 128 148
Wichita 43 15 24 3 1 34 124 166
Indy 46 14 29 1 2 31 113 177
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 50 30 16 2 2 64 190 149
Colorado 48 30 14 1 3 64 176 142
Idaho 48 25 16 5 2 57 163 158
Alaska 46 25 15 1 5 56 149 143
Utah 48 24 20 3 1 52 154 161
Missouri 47 21 19 2 5 49 156 165
Rapid City 46 15 23 8 0 38 139 167

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Greenville 6, Norfolk 2

Cincinnati 5, Elmira 1

Colorado 5, Wichita 3

Allen 5, Rapid City 4, OT

Idaho 4, Wheeling 1

Alaska 4, Utah 2

Thursday’s Games

South Carolina 5, Reading 4

Utah 2, Alaska 0

Friday’s Games

Orlando at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.

South Carolina at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Elmira at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Missouri at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Quad City, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Utah at Alaska, 11:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Adirondack at Manchester, 6 p.m.

Indy at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7 p.m.

Brampton at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Missouri at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Elmira at Quad City, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Manchester at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Brampton at Indy, 3:05 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Elmira at Quad City, 5:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

Sports News
