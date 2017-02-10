ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manchester
|47
|28
|11
|4
|4
|64
|185
|151
|Reading
|46
|28
|15
|1
|2
|59
|174
|132
|Adirondack
|45
|25
|13
|4
|3
|57
|160
|140
|Wheeling
|45
|24
|16
|5
|0
|53
|158
|137
|Brampton
|44
|24
|15
|2
|3
|53
|155
|156
|Elmira
|46
|9
|32
|5
|0
|23
|103
|184
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|44
|31
|9
|2
|2
|66
|164
|125
|Orlando
|46
|24
|15
|5
|2
|55
|174
|168
|South Carolina
|47
|25
|19
|2
|1
|53
|142
|133
|Greenville
|47
|24
|18
|4
|1
|53
|150
|158
|Cincinnati
|46
|21
|21
|4
|0
|46
|131
|134
|Atlanta
|46
|17
|22
|6
|1
|41
|157
|181
|Norfolk
|45
|15
|26
|4
|0
|34
|122
|167
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|45
|32
|11
|1
|1
|66
|185
|133
|Fort Wayne
|44
|26
|14
|4
|0
|56
|164
|135
|Quad City
|45
|25
|18
|0
|2
|52
|143
|141
|Tulsa
|51
|24
|23
|4
|0
|52
|148
|156
|Kalamazoo
|45
|22
|19
|1
|3
|48
|128
|148
|Wichita
|43
|15
|24
|3
|1
|34
|124
|166
|Indy
|46
|14
|29
|1
|2
|31
|113
|177
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|50
|30
|16
|2
|2
|64
|190
|149
|Colorado
|48
|30
|14
|1
|3
|64
|176
|142
|Idaho
|48
|25
|16
|5
|2
|57
|163
|158
|Alaska
|46
|25
|15
|1
|5
|56
|149
|143
|Utah
|48
|24
|20
|3
|1
|52
|154
|161
|Missouri
|47
|21
|19
|2
|5
|49
|156
|165
|Rapid City
|46
|15
|23
|8
|0
|38
|139
|167
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Greenville 6, Norfolk 2
Cincinnati 5, Elmira 1
Colorado 5, Wichita 3
Allen 5, Rapid City 4, OT
Idaho 4, Wheeling 1
Alaska 4, Utah 2
South Carolina 5, Reading 4
Utah 2, Alaska 0
Orlando at Greenville, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.
South Carolina at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Elmira at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Indy at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.
Missouri at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Quad City, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Utah at Alaska, 11:15 p.m.
Adirondack at Manchester, 6 p.m.
Indy at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Greenville, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Florida, 7 p.m.
Brampton at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Missouri at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Elmira at Quad City, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Manchester at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Brampton at Indy, 3:05 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Elmira at Quad City, 5:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.