ECHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 11:58 pm 1 min read
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manchester 47 28 11 4 4 64 185 151
Reading 46 28 15 1 2 59 174 132
Adirondack 45 25 13 4 3 57 160 140
Wheeling 46 25 16 5 0 55 161 137
Brampton 45 25 15 2 3 55 158 157
Elmira 47 9 33 5 0 23 103 186
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 45 32 9 2 2 68 169 128
Orlando 47 24 16 5 2 55 177 173
Greenville 48 25 18 4 1 55 155 161
South Carolina 48 25 20 2 1 53 144 136
Cincinnati 47 22 21 4 0 48 133 134
Atlanta 47 17 23 6 1 41 160 186
Norfolk 46 16 26 4 0 36 125 169
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 46 32 12 1 1 66 186 136
Fort Wayne 45 27 14 4 0 58 169 139
Quad City 46 26 18 0 2 54 147 141
Tulsa 52 24 24 4 0 52 148 159
Kalamazoo 46 22 20 1 3 48 128 152
Wichita 44 15 25 3 1 34 126 171
Indy 47 14 29 2 2 32 117 182
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Colorado 49 31 14 1 3 66 181 144
Allen 50 30 16 2 2 64 190 149
Idaho 49 25 17 5 2 57 163 161
Alaska 46 25 15 1 5 56 149 143
Utah 48 24 20 3 1 52 154 161
Missouri 48 22 19 2 5 51 159 165
Rapid City 46 15 23 8 0 38 139 167

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

South Carolina 5, Reading 4

Utah 2, Alaska 0

Friday’s Games

Greenville 5, Orlando 3

Brampton 3, Toledo 1

Norfolk 3, South Carolina 2

Florida 5, Atlanta 3

Cincinnati 2, Elmira 0

Fort Wayne 5, Indy 4, OT

Missouri 3, Tulsa 0

Colorado 5, Wichita 2

Quad City 4, Kalamazoo 0

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Wheeling 3, Idaho 0

Utah at Alaska, 11:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Adirondack at Manchester, 6 p.m.

Indy at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7 p.m.

Brampton at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Missouri at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Elmira at Quad City, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Manchester at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Brampton at Indy, 3:05 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Elmira at Quad City, 5:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

