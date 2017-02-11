Sports Listen

ECHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press February 11, 2017
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manchester 48 29 11 4 4 66 188 153
Reading 47 28 16 1 2 59 175 134
Brampton 46 26 15 2 3 57 163 161
Adirondack 46 25 14 4 3 57 162 143
Wheeling 46 25 16 5 0 55 161 137
Elmira 47 9 33 5 0 23 103 186
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 46 32 9 2 3 69 171 131
Greenville 49 26 18 4 1 57 160 163
Orlando 48 24 17 5 2 55 179 178
South Carolina 48 25 20 2 1 53 144 136
Cincinnati 47 23 21 4 0 50 138 138
Atlanta 48 18 23 6 1 43 163 188
Norfolk 47 17 26 4 0 38 127 170
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 47 32 12 2 1 67 190 141
Fort Wayne 45 27 14 5 0 59 173 144
Quad City 46 26 18 0 2 54 147 141
Tulsa 52 24 24 4 0 52 148 159
Kalamazoo 47 23 20 1 3 50 132 155
Wichita 45 15 26 3 1 34 128 175
Indy 48 14 30 2 2 32 120 186
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Colorado 50 32 14 1 3 68 185 146
Allen 51 31 16 2 2 66 199 152
Alaska 47 25 15 1 6 57 152 147
Idaho 49 25 17 5 2 57 163 161
Utah 49 25 20 3 1 54 158 164
Missouri 48 22 19 2 5 51 159 165
Rapid City 47 15 24 8 0 38 142 176

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Greenville 5, Orlando 3

Brampton 3, Toledo 1

Norfolk 3, South Carolina 2

Florida 5, Atlanta 3

Cincinnati 2, Elmira 0

Fort Wayne 5, Indy 4, OT

Missouri 3, Tulsa 0

Colorado 5, Wichita 2

Quad City 4, Kalamazoo 0

Allen 9, Rapid City 3

Wheeling 3, Idaho 0

Utah 4, Alaska 3, SO

Saturday’s Games

Manchester 3, Adirondack 2

Kalamazoo 4, Indy 3

Norfolk 2, Reading 1

Greenville 5, Orlando 2

Atlanta 3, Florida 2, SO

Brampton 5, Toledo 4, OT

Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Missouri at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado 4, Wichita 2

Elmira at Quad City, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Manchester at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Brampton at Indy, 3:05 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Elmira at Quad City, 5:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Sports News
