ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manchester
|48
|29
|11
|4
|4
|66
|188
|153
|Reading
|47
|28
|16
|1
|2
|59
|175
|134
|Brampton
|46
|26
|15
|2
|3
|57
|163
|161
|Adirondack
|46
|25
|14
|4
|3
|57
|162
|143
|Wheeling
|46
|25
|16
|5
|0
|55
|161
|137
|Elmira
|47
|9
|33
|5
|0
|23
|103
|186
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|46
|32
|9
|2
|3
|69
|171
|131
|Greenville
|49
|26
|18
|4
|1
|57
|160
|163
|Orlando
|48
|24
|17
|5
|2
|55
|179
|178
|South Carolina
|48
|25
|20
|2
|1
|53
|144
|136
|Cincinnati
|48
|23
|21
|4
|0
|50
|138
|138
|Atlanta
|48
|18
|23
|6
|1
|43
|163
|188
|Norfolk
|47
|17
|26
|4
|0
|38
|127
|170
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|47
|32
|12
|2
|1
|67
|190
|141
|Fort Wayne
|46
|27
|14
|5
|0
|59
|173
|144
|Quad City
|46
|26
|18
|0
|2
|54
|147
|141
|Tulsa
|52
|24
|24
|4
|0
|52
|148
|159
|Kalamazoo
|47
|23
|20
|1
|3
|50
|132
|155
|Wichita
|45
|15
|26
|3
|1
|34
|128
|175
|Indy
|48
|14
|30
|2
|2
|32
|120
|186
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|50
|32
|14
|1
|3
|68
|185
|146
|Allen
|51
|31
|16
|2
|2
|66
|199
|152
|Alaska
|47
|25
|15
|1
|6
|57
|152
|147
|Idaho
|49
|25
|17
|5
|2
|57
|163
|161
|Utah
|49
|25
|20
|3
|1
|54
|158
|164
|Missouri
|48
|22
|19
|2
|5
|51
|159
|165
|Rapid City
|47
|15
|24
|8
|0
|38
|142
|176
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Greenville 5, Orlando 3
Brampton 3, Toledo 1
Norfolk 3, South Carolina 2
Florida 5, Atlanta 3
Cincinnati 2, Elmira 0
Fort Wayne 5, Indy 4, OT
Missouri 3, Tulsa 0
Colorado 5, Wichita 2
Quad City 4, Kalamazoo 0
Allen 9, Rapid City 3
Wheeling 3, Idaho 0
Utah 4, Alaska 3, SO
Manchester 3, Adirondack 2
Kalamazoo 4, Indy 3
Norfolk 2, Reading 1
Greenville 5, Orlando 2
Atlanta 3, Florida 2, SO
Brampton 5, Toledo 4, OT
Cincinnati 5, Fort Wayne 4, OT
Missouri at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado 4, Wichita 2
Elmira at Quad City, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Manchester at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Brampton at Indy, 3:05 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Elmira at Quad City, 5:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.
No games scheduled