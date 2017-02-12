Sports Listen

ECHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press February 12, 2017 9:31 pm < a min read
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manchester 49 29 12 4 4 66 192 163
Reading 48 28 17 1 2 59 178 139
Brampton 47 27 15 2 3 59 170 165
Adirondack 47 26 14 4 3 59 172 147
Wheeling 47 25 17 5 0 55 162 142
Elmira 49 9 33 6 1 25 108 193
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 46 32 9 2 3 69 171 131
Greenville 49 26 18 4 1 57 160 163
South Carolina 49 26 20 2 1 55 147 138
Orlando 49 24 18 5 2 55 181 181
Cincinnati 49 23 22 4 0 50 139 147
Atlanta 48 18 23 6 1 43 163 188
Norfolk 48 18 26 4 0 40 132 173
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 48 33 12 2 1 69 199 142
Fort Wayne 47 28 14 5 0 61 178 147
Quad City 48 28 18 0 2 58 154 146
Tulsa 53 24 24 5 0 53 151 163
Kalamazoo 48 23 21 1 3 50 135 160
Wichita 45 15 26 3 1 34 128 175
Indy 49 14 31 2 2 32 124 193
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 52 32 16 2 2 68 205 157
Colorado 50 32 14 1 3 68 185 146
Idaho 50 26 17 5 2 59 168 162
Alaska 47 25 15 1 6 57 152 147
Utah 49 25 20 3 1 54 158 164
Missouri 49 23 19 2 5 53 163 168
Rapid City 48 15 25 8 0 38 147 182

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Manchester 3, Adirondack 2

Kalamazoo 4, Indy 3

Norfolk 2, Reading 1

Greenville 5, Orlando 2

Atlanta 3, Florida 2, SO

Brampton 5, Toledo 4, OT

Cincinnati 5, Fort Wayne 4, OT

Missouri 4, Tulsa 3, OT

Colorado 4, Wichita 2

Quad City 3, Elmira 2, OT

Allen 6, Rapid City 5

Idaho 5, Wheeling 1

Sunday’s Games

Fort Wayne 5, Kalamazoo 3

Adirondack 10, Manchester 4

Brampton 7, Indy 4

South Carolina 3, Orlando 2

Quad City 4, Elmira 3, SO

Toledo 9, Cincinnati 1

Norfolk 5, Reading 3

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Reading at Adirondack, 6 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

