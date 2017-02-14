Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezePaid LeaveDoDFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » ECHL At A Glance

ECHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press February 14, 2017 9:32 pm < a min read
Share
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manchester 49 29 12 4 4 66 192 163
Reading 49 29 17 1 2 61 184 144
Adirondack 48 26 14 4 4 60 177 153
Brampton 47 27 15 2 3 59 170 165
Wheeling 47 25 17 5 0 55 162 142
Elmira 49 9 33 6 1 25 108 193
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 46 32 9 2 3 69 171 131
South Carolina 50 27 20 2 1 57 151 140
Greenville 49 26 18 4 1 57 160 163
Orlando 49 24 18 5 2 55 181 181
Cincinnati 49 23 22 4 0 50 139 147
Atlanta 49 18 24 6 1 43 165 192
Norfolk 48 18 26 4 0 40 132 173
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 48 33 12 2 1 69 199 142
Fort Wayne 47 28 14 5 0 61 178 147
Quad City 48 28 18 0 2 58 154 146
Tulsa 53 24 24 5 0 53 151 163
Kalamazoo 48 23 21 1 3 50 135 160
Wichita 45 15 26 3 1 34 128 175
Indy 49 14 31 2 2 32 124 193
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 52 32 16 2 2 68 205 157
Colorado 50 32 14 1 3 68 185 146
Idaho 50 26 17 5 2 59 168 162
Alaska 47 25 15 1 6 57 152 147
Utah 49 25 20 3 1 54 158 164
Missouri 49 23 19 2 5 53 163 168
Rapid City 48 15 25 8 0 38 147 182

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Reading 6, Adirondack 5, SO

January retirement numbers fall short of dire, post-election preditions

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

South Carolina 4, Atlanta 2

Wednesday’s Games

Brampton at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Quad City at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Indy at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Manchester at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » ECHL At A Glance
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1903: Department of Commerce and Labor created

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

US Coast Guard rescues stranded ship

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended