ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manchester
|49
|29
|12
|4
|4
|66
|192
|163
|Reading
|49
|29
|17
|1
|2
|61
|184
|144
|Adirondack
|48
|26
|14
|4
|4
|60
|177
|153
|Brampton
|47
|27
|15
|2
|3
|59
|170
|165
|Wheeling
|47
|25
|17
|5
|0
|55
|162
|142
|Elmira
|49
|9
|33
|6
|1
|25
|108
|193
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|46
|32
|9
|2
|3
|69
|171
|131
|South Carolina
|50
|27
|20
|2
|1
|57
|151
|140
|Greenville
|49
|26
|18
|4
|1
|57
|160
|163
|Orlando
|49
|24
|18
|5
|2
|55
|181
|181
|Cincinnati
|49
|23
|22
|4
|0
|50
|139
|147
|Atlanta
|49
|18
|24
|6
|1
|43
|165
|192
|Norfolk
|48
|18
|26
|4
|0
|40
|132
|173
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|48
|33
|12
|2
|1
|69
|199
|142
|Fort Wayne
|48
|28
|15
|5
|0
|61
|179
|150
|Quad City
|48
|28
|18
|0
|2
|58
|154
|146
|Tulsa
|53
|24
|24
|5
|0
|53
|151
|163
|Kalamazoo
|49
|24
|21
|1
|3
|52
|138
|161
|Wichita
|45
|15
|26
|3
|1
|34
|128
|175
|Indy
|49
|14
|31
|2
|2
|32
|124
|193
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|52
|32
|16
|2
|2
|68
|205
|157
|Colorado
|50
|32
|14
|1
|3
|68
|185
|146
|Idaho
|50
|26
|17
|5
|2
|59
|168
|162
|Alaska
|47
|25
|15
|1
|6
|57
|152
|147
|Utah
|49
|25
|20
|3
|1
|54
|158
|164
|Missouri
|49
|23
|19
|2
|5
|53
|163
|168
|Rapid City
|48
|15
|25
|8
|0
|38
|147
|182
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
No games scheduled
Reading 6, Adirondack 5, SO
Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies
Kalamazoo 3, Fort Wayne 1
South Carolina 4, Atlanta 2
Brampton at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Quad City at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Indy at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Manchester at Greenville, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Orlando, 7 p.m.