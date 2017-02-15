Sports Listen

ECHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press February 15, 2017 9:50 pm < a min read
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manchester 49 29 12 4 4 66 192 163
Reading 49 29 17 1 2 61 184 144
Adirondack 48 26 14 4 4 60 177 153
Brampton 48 27 16 2 3 59 173 171
Wheeling 48 26 17 5 0 57 168 145
Elmira 49 9 33 6 1 25 108 193
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 46 32 9 2 3 69 171 131
South Carolina 50 27 20 2 1 57 151 140
Greenville 49 26 18 4 1 57 160 163
Orlando 49 24 18 5 2 55 181 181
Cincinnati 49 23 22 4 0 50 139 147
Atlanta 49 18 24 6 1 43 165 192
Norfolk 48 18 26 4 0 40 132 173
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 48 33 12 2 1 69 199 142
Fort Wayne 48 28 15 5 0 61 179 150
Quad City 48 28 18 0 2 58 154 146
Tulsa 53 24 24 5 0 53 151 163
Kalamazoo 49 24 21 1 3 52 138 161
Wichita 45 15 26 3 1 34 128 175
Indy 49 14 31 2 2 32 124 193
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 52 32 16 2 2 68 205 157
Colorado 50 32 14 1 3 68 185 146
Idaho 50 26 17 5 2 59 168 162
Alaska 47 25 15 1 6 57 152 147
Utah 49 25 20 3 1 54 158 164
Missouri 49 23 19 2 5 53 163 168
Rapid City 48 15 25 8 0 38 147 182

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Reading 6, Adirondack 5, SO

Kalamazoo 3, Fort Wayne 1

South Carolina 4, Atlanta 2

Wednesday’s Games

Wheeling 6, Brampton 3

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Quad City at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Indy at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Manchester at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Norfolk at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Reading at Elmira, 7:05 p.m.

Manchester at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Brampton at Wheeling, 7:35 p.m.

Adirondack at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Indy at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Toledo at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Quad City, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Alaska, 11:15 p.m.

Sports News
