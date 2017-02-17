ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manchester
|51
|29
|13
|5
|4
|67
|197
|172
|Reading
|49
|30
|17
|1
|2
|63
|186
|144
|Adirondack
|49
|26
|14
|5
|4
|61
|179
|156
|Brampton
|48
|27
|16
|2
|3
|59
|173
|171
|Wheeling
|48
|26
|17
|5
|0
|57
|168
|145
|Elmira
|49
|9
|34
|6
|1
|25
|108
|195
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|47
|33
|9
|2
|3
|71
|174
|133
|Orlando
|52
|26
|18
|6
|2
|60
|194
|190
|South Carolina
|51
|28
|20
|2
|1
|59
|156
|142
|Greenville
|50
|27
|18
|4
|1
|59
|164
|166
|Cincinnati
|50
|23
|23
|4
|0
|50
|141
|150
|Atlanta
|50
|19
|24
|6
|1
|45
|168
|194
|Norfolk
|50
|18
|28
|4
|0
|40
|138
|184
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|48
|33
|12
|2
|1
|69
|199
|142
|Fort Wayne
|48
|28
|15
|5
|0
|61
|179
|150
|Quad City
|49
|29
|18
|0
|2
|60
|157
|148
|Tulsa
|53
|24
|24
|5
|0
|53
|151
|163
|Kalamazoo
|49
|24
|21
|1
|3
|52
|138
|161
|Wichita
|46
|15
|27
|3
|1
|34
|133
|182
|Indy
|50
|14
|32
|2
|2
|32
|126
|196
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|53
|33
|16
|2
|2
|70
|208
|159
|Colorado
|50
|32
|14
|1
|3
|68
|185
|146
|Idaho
|50
|26
|17
|5
|2
|59
|168
|162
|Alaska
|47
|25
|15
|1
|6
|57
|152
|147
|Utah
|49
|25
|20
|3
|1
|54
|158
|164
|Missouri
|49
|23
|19
|2
|5
|53
|163
|168
|Rapid City
|49
|16
|25
|8
|0
|40
|154
|187
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Greenville 4, Manchester 3, OT
Orlando 4, Norfolk 2
Orlando 7, Norfolk 4
Reading at Elmira, ppd.
South Carolina 5, Manchester 2
Brampton at Wheeling, 7:35 p.m.
Atlanta 3, Adirondack 2, OT
Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.
Indy at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Toledo at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Quad City, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Alaska, 11:15 p.m.
Elmira at Reading, 7 p.m.
Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Adirondack at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.
Manchester at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Brampton at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Indy at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Toledo at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Quad City at Missouri, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Alaska, 11:15 p.m.
Norfolk at Orlando, 1:30 p.m.
Florida at Greenville, 3 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 3:05 p.m.
Adirondack at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Elmira at Reading, 4 p.m.
Rapid City at Allen, 5:05 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Toledo at Missouri, 5:05 p.m.
Colorado at Alaska, 7:05 p.m.