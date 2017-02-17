Sports Listen

Sports News

ECHL At A Glance

ECHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press February 17, 2017 10:49 pm
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manchester 51 29 13 5 4 67 197 172
Reading 49 30 17 1 2 63 186 144
Brampton 49 28 16 2 3 61 179 174
Adirondack 49 26 14 5 4 61 179 156
Wheeling 49 26 18 5 0 57 171 151
Elmira 49 9 34 6 1 25 108 195
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 47 33 9 2 3 71 174 133
Orlando 52 26 18 6 2 60 194 190
South Carolina 51 28 20 2 1 59 156 142
Greenville 50 27 18 4 1 59 164 166
Cincinnati 50 23 23 4 0 50 141 150
Atlanta 50 19 24 6 1 45 168 194
Norfolk 50 18 28 4 0 40 138 184
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 49 34 12 2 1 71 203 143
Fort Wayne 49 29 15 5 0 63 180 150
Quad City 49 29 18 0 2 60 157 148
Tulsa 54 24 25 5 0 53 154 168
Kalamazoo 50 24 22 1 3 52 138 162
Wichita 47 15 28 3 1 34 134 186
Indy 51 14 33 2 2 32 126 202
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 54 34 16 2 2 72 214 159
Colorado 50 32 14 1 3 68 185 146
Idaho 50 26 17 5 2 59 168 162
Alaska 47 25 15 1 6 57 152 147
Utah 49 25 20 3 1 54 158 164
Missouri 49 23 19 2 5 53 163 168
Rapid City 50 17 25 8 0 42 159 190

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Greenville 4, Manchester 3, OT

Orlando 4, Norfolk 2

Friday’s Games

Orlando 7, Norfolk 4

Reading at Elmira, ppd.

South Carolina 5, Manchester 2

Brampton 6, Wheeling 3

Atlanta 3, Adirondack 2, OT

Fort Wayne 1, Kalamazoo 0

Allen 6, Indy 0

Rapid City 5, Tulsa 3

Toledo 4, Wichita 1

Cincinnati at Quad City, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Alaska, 11:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Elmira at Reading, 7 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Adirondack at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.

Manchester at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Brampton at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Indy at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Toledo at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Quad City at Missouri, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Alaska, 11:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Norfolk at Orlando, 1:30 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 3 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 3:05 p.m.

Adirondack at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Elmira at Reading, 4 p.m.

Rapid City at Allen, 5:05 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Toledo at Missouri, 5:05 p.m.

Colorado at Alaska, 7:05 p.m.

Sports News
