ECHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 11:15 pm
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manchester 52 29 14 5 4 67 200 177
Reading 50 31 17 1 2 65 190 145
Brampton 50 28 16 3 3 62 182 178
Adirondack 50 26 14 6 4 62 182 160
Wheeling 50 27 18 5 0 59 176 155
Elmira 50 9 35 6 1 25 109 199
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 48 33 10 2 3 71 178 138
South Carolina 52 29 20 2 1 61 161 145
Greenville 51 28 18 4 1 61 169 170
Orlando 52 26 18 6 2 60 194 190
Cincinnati 51 24 23 4 0 52 143 151
Atlanta 51 20 24 6 1 47 172 197
Norfolk 50 18 28 4 0 40 138 184
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 50 35 12 2 1 73 206 145
Fort Wayne 50 30 15 5 0 65 184 153
Quad City 51 29 20 0 2 60 159 152
Tulsa 55 24 26 5 0 53 156 174
Kalamazoo 51 24 23 1 3 52 142 167
Wichita 48 15 29 3 1 34 136 189
Indy 52 15 33 2 2 34 132 204
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 55 34 16 3 2 73 217 163
Colorado 51 33 14 1 3 70 189 149
Idaho 51 27 17 5 2 61 176 164
Alaska 48 25 16 1 6 57 155 151
Missouri 50 24 19 2 5 55 165 169
Utah 50 25 21 3 1 54 160 172
Rapid City 51 18 25 8 0 44 163 193

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Orlando 7, Norfolk 4

Reading at Elmira, ppd.

South Carolina 5, Manchester 2

Brampton 6, Wheeling 3

Atlanta 3, Adirondack 2, OT

Fort Wayne 1, Kalamazoo 0

Allen 6, Indy 0

Rapid City 5, Tulsa 3

Toledo 4, Wichita 1

Cincinnati 2, Quad City 1

Idaho 8, Utah 2

Colorado 4, Alaska 3

Saturday’s Games

Reading 4, Elmira 1

Greenville 5, Florida 4

Wheeling 5, Kalamazoo 4

Atlanta 4, Adirondack 3, OT

South Carolina 5, Manchester 3

Fort Wayne 4, Brampton 3, OT

Rapid City 4, Allen 3, OT

Indy 6, Tulsa 2

Toledo 3, Wichita 2

Missouri 2, Quad City 1

Idaho at Utah, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Alaska, 11:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Norfolk at Orlando, 1:30 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 3 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 3:05 p.m.

Adirondack at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Elmira at Reading, 4 p.m.

Rapid City at Allen, 5:05 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Toledo at Missouri, 5:05 p.m.

Colorado at Alaska, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 10:30 a.m.

Wheeling at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 3:30 p.m.

