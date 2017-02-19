ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manchester
|52
|29
|14
|5
|4
|67
|200
|177
|Reading
|50
|31
|17
|1
|2
|65
|190
|145
|Brampton
|50
|28
|16
|3
|3
|62
|182
|178
|Adirondack
|50
|26
|14
|6
|4
|62
|182
|160
|Wheeling
|50
|27
|18
|5
|0
|59
|176
|155
|Elmira
|50
|9
|35
|6
|1
|25
|109
|199
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|49
|34
|10
|2
|3
|73
|182
|141
|South Carolina
|52
|29
|20
|2
|1
|61
|161
|145
|Greenville
|52
|28
|19
|4
|1
|61
|172
|174
|Orlando
|53
|26
|18
|6
|3
|61
|196
|193
|Cincinnati
|51
|24
|23
|4
|0
|52
|143
|151
|Atlanta
|51
|20
|24
|6
|1
|47
|172
|197
|Norfolk
|51
|19
|28
|4
|0
|42
|141
|186
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|50
|35
|12
|2
|1
|73
|206
|145
|Fort Wayne
|50
|30
|15
|5
|0
|65
|184
|153
|Quad City
|51
|29
|20
|0
|2
|60
|159
|152
|Tulsa
|55
|24
|26
|5
|0
|53
|156
|174
|Kalamazoo
|51
|24
|23
|1
|3
|52
|142
|167
|Wichita
|48
|15
|29
|3
|1
|34
|136
|189
|Indy
|52
|15
|33
|2
|2
|34
|132
|204
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|55
|34
|16
|3
|2
|73
|217
|163
|Colorado
|52
|34
|14
|1
|3
|72
|195
|151
|Idaho
|52
|28
|17
|5
|2
|63
|179
|166
|Alaska
|49
|25
|17
|1
|6
|57
|157
|157
|Utah
|51
|25
|21
|3
|2
|55
|162
|175
|Missouri
|50
|24
|19
|2
|5
|55
|165
|169
|Rapid City
|51
|18
|25
|8
|0
|44
|163
|193
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Reading 4, Elmira 1
Greenville 5, Florida 4
Wheeling 5, Kalamazoo 4
Atlanta 4, Adirondack 3, OT
South Carolina 5, Manchester 3
Fort Wayne 4, Brampton 3, OT
Rapid City 4, Allen 3, OT
Indy 6, Tulsa 2
Toledo 3, Wichita 2
Missouri 2, Quad City 1
Idaho 3, Utah 2, SO
Colorado 6, Alaska 2
Norfolk 3, Orlando 2, SO
Florida 4, Greenville 3
Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 3:05 p.m.
Adirondack at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Elmira at Reading, 4 p.m.
Rapid City at Allen, 5:05 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Toledo at Missouri, 5:05 p.m.
Colorado at Alaska, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 10:30 a.m.
Wheeling at Brampton, 2 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 3:30 p.m.
No games scheduled