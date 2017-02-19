Sports Listen

ECHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press February 19, 2017 5:49 pm < a min read
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manchester 52 29 14 5 4 67 200 177
Reading 50 31 17 1 2 65 190 145
Adirondack 51 27 14 6 4 64 187 162
Brampton 50 28 16 3 3 62 182 178
Wheeling 50 27 18 5 0 59 176 155
Elmira 50 9 35 6 1 25 109 199
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 49 34 10 2 3 73 182 141
South Carolina 53 29 21 2 1 61 163 150
Greenville 52 28 19 4 1 61 172 174
Orlando 53 26 18 6 3 61 196 193
Cincinnati 51 24 23 4 0 52 143 151
Atlanta 51 20 24 6 1 47 172 197
Norfolk 51 19 28 4 0 42 141 186
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 50 35 12 2 1 73 206 145
Fort Wayne 50 30 15 5 0 65 184 153
Quad City 51 29 20 0 2 60 159 152
Tulsa 55 24 26 5 0 53 156 174
Kalamazoo 51 24 23 1 3 52 142 167
Wichita 48 15 29 3 1 34 136 189
Indy 52 15 33 2 2 34 132 204
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 55 34 16 3 2 73 217 163
Colorado 52 34 14 1 3 72 195 151
Idaho 52 28 17 5 2 63 179 166
Alaska 49 25 17 1 6 57 157 157
Utah 51 25 21 3 2 55 162 175
Missouri 50 24 19 2 5 55 165 169
Rapid City 51 18 25 8 0 44 163 193

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Reading 4, Elmira 1

Greenville 5, Florida 4

Wheeling 5, Kalamazoo 4

Atlanta 4, Adirondack 3, OT

South Carolina 5, Manchester 3

Fort Wayne 4, Brampton 3, OT

Rapid City 4, Allen 3, OT

Indy 6, Tulsa 2

Toledo 3, Wichita 2

Missouri 2, Quad City 1

Idaho 3, Utah 2, SO

Colorado 6, Alaska 2

Sunday’s Games

Norfolk 3, Orlando 2, SO

Florida 4, Greenville 3

Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 3:05 p.m.

Adirondack 5, South Carolina 2

Elmira at Reading, 4 p.m.

Rapid City at Allen, 5:05 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Toledo at Missouri, 5:05 p.m.

Colorado at Alaska, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 10:30 a.m.

Wheeling at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

