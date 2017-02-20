Sports Listen

Trending:

ShutdownHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysHigh-Risk ListMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » ECHL At A Glance

ECHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press February 20, 2017 6:37 pm < a min read
Share
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 51 32 17 1 2 67 192 145
Manchester 52 29 14 5 4 67 200 177
Brampton 51 29 16 3 3 64 185 180
Adirondack 51 27 14 6 4 64 187 162
Wheeling 51 27 19 5 0 59 178 158
Elmira 51 9 36 6 1 25 109 201
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 49 34 10 2 3 73 182 141
South Carolina 53 29 21 2 1 61 163 150
Greenville 52 28 19 4 1 61 172 174
Orlando 53 26 18 6 3 61 196 193
Cincinnati 53 26 23 4 0 56 151 157
Atlanta 51 20 24 6 1 47 172 197
Norfolk 51 19 28 4 0 42 141 186
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 51 36 12 2 1 75 210 146
Fort Wayne 51 30 15 5 1 66 188 158
Quad City 51 29 20 0 2 60 159 152
Tulsa 56 25 26 5 0 55 161 174
Kalamazoo 52 24 24 1 3 52 144 170
Wichita 49 15 30 3 1 34 136 194
Indy 52 15 33 2 2 34 132 204
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Colorado 53 35 14 1 3 74 199 152
Allen 56 34 17 3 2 73 219 166
Idaho 53 29 17 5 2 65 180 166
Alaska 50 25 18 1 6 57 158 161
Utah 52 25 22 3 2 55 162 176
Missouri 51 24 20 2 5 55 166 173
Rapid City 52 19 25 8 0 46 166 195

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Sunday’s Games

Norfolk 3, Orlando 2, SO

Florida 4, Greenville 3

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

Cincinnati 5, Fort Wayne 4, SO

Advertisement

Adirondack 5, South Carolina 2

Reading 2, Elmira 0

Rapid City 3, Allen 2

Tulsa 5, Wichita 0

Toledo 4, Missouri 1

Colorado 4, Alaska 1

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 3, Kalamazoo 2

Brampton 3, Wheeling 2

Idaho 1, Utah 0

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Greenville at Reading, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Florida at Norfolk, 7:15 p.m.

Quad City at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Utah at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » ECHL At A Glance
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1792: Washington signs Postal Service Act

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Collecting wastewater samples

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended