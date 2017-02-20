ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|51
|32
|17
|1
|2
|67
|192
|145
|Manchester
|52
|29
|14
|5
|4
|67
|200
|177
|Brampton
|51
|29
|16
|3
|3
|64
|185
|180
|Adirondack
|51
|27
|14
|6
|4
|64
|187
|162
|Wheeling
|51
|27
|19
|5
|0
|59
|178
|158
|Elmira
|51
|9
|36
|6
|1
|25
|109
|201
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|49
|34
|10
|2
|3
|73
|182
|141
|South Carolina
|53
|29
|21
|2
|1
|61
|163
|150
|Greenville
|52
|28
|19
|4
|1
|61
|172
|174
|Orlando
|53
|26
|18
|6
|3
|61
|196
|193
|Cincinnati
|53
|26
|23
|4
|0
|56
|151
|157
|Atlanta
|51
|20
|24
|6
|1
|47
|172
|197
|Norfolk
|51
|19
|28
|4
|0
|42
|141
|186
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|51
|36
|12
|2
|1
|75
|210
|146
|Fort Wayne
|51
|30
|15
|5
|1
|66
|188
|158
|Quad City
|51
|29
|20
|0
|2
|60
|159
|152
|Tulsa
|56
|25
|26
|5
|0
|55
|161
|174
|Kalamazoo
|52
|24
|24
|1
|3
|52
|144
|170
|Wichita
|49
|15
|30
|3
|1
|34
|136
|194
|Indy
|52
|15
|33
|2
|2
|34
|132
|204
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|53
|35
|14
|1
|3
|74
|199
|152
|Allen
|56
|34
|17
|3
|2
|73
|219
|166
|Idaho
|53
|29
|17
|5
|2
|65
|180
|166
|Alaska
|50
|25
|18
|1
|6
|57
|158
|161
|Utah
|52
|25
|22
|3
|2
|55
|162
|176
|Missouri
|51
|24
|20
|2
|5
|55
|166
|173
|Rapid City
|52
|19
|25
|8
|0
|46
|166
|195
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Norfolk 3, Orlando 2, SO
Florida 4, Greenville 3
Cincinnati 5, Fort Wayne 4, SO
Adirondack 5, South Carolina 2
Reading 2, Elmira 0
Rapid City 3, Allen 2
Tulsa 5, Wichita 0
Toledo 4, Missouri 1
Colorado 4, Alaska 1
Cincinnati 3, Kalamazoo 2
Brampton 3, Wheeling 2
Idaho 1, Utah 0
No games scheduled
Greenville at Reading, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Florida at Norfolk, 7:15 p.m.
Quad City at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Wichita at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Utah at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.